Ark (ARK) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $151.03 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,565,605 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

