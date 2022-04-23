Arqma 24-Hour Volume Tops $931.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $337,540.13 and approximately $931.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.31 or 0.07438311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00267102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00795208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.51 or 0.00682445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00088173 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00388975 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,096,463 coins and its circulating supply is 13,051,919 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

