Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ashland Global by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

