ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $875.00.

ASML stock opened at $607.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.79. ASML has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $257,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 19.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

