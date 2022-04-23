ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

