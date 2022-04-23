Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AUB stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

