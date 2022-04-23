Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AUB. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

