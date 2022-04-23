Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 207,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,558,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. 3,896,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

