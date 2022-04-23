Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.18. 2,968,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

