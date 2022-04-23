Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $261.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

