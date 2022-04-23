Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $646,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,910,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

