Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 273 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 509,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

