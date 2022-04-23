Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,958,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,652. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $116.25 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.