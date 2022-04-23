Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Atmos Energy reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.70. 844,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

