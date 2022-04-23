AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 68,483,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,637,156. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

