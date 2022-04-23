Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.38 ($96.10).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €110.75 ($119.09) on Friday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($125.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

