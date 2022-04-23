AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.37. 1,658,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $21,649,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AutoNation by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.