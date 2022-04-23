Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AWX opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.