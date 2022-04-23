Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Avangrid worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avangrid by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 529,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of AGR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

