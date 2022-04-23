Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVYA. Barclays cut their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $887.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 67.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

