Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.08.

AVY stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 660,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

