Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.08.

AVY stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 660,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.