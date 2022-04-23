AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXAHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Thursday.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 96,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.