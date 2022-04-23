Axis DeFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,473.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $101,761.47 and approximately $12,473.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

