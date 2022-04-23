B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

BTO stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer purchased 58,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,363,910.18. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,032,765.58. Insiders sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

