Bank of America Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.