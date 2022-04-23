Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 112,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 206,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 143,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.