Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Shares of BK opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

