BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%.

BCBP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 183,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

