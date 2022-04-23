BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$72.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,914. BCE has a twelve month low of C$57.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

