Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BECN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

