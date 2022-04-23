Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,232,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $937.35 and a 200-day moving average of $982.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

