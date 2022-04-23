Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,206 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. 3,644,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,235. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

