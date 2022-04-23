Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,171 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.42.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

