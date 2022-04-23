Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 255.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $10.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

