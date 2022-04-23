Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 571 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.53. 1,314,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

