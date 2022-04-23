Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 4,451 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.63. 1,051,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

