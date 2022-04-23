Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. 305,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.