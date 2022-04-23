Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 795.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $147,433,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. 30,386,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,675,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

