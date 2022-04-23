Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $73,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 441,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,903,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

