Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 346.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 1,024,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

