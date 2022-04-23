Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 89,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

