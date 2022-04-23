Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $652,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $66.60. 2,459,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,207. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.