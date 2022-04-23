Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $75,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,476. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

