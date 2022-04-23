Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $80,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,986. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.62 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.31.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

