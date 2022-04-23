Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. 3,146,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.