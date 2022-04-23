Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 325.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

