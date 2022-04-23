Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,718,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,336. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

