Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.25. 2,640,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,455. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $168.68.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

