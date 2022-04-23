Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 226.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.78 on Friday, reaching $586.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,397. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

