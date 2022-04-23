Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $10,361,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,121. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

